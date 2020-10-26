Agbroko felicitates with Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom 

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ethiope West Local Government Council chairmanship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Irikefe Matthew Agbroko has felicitated with the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM Monday Obukohwo Whiskey the Udurhe 1 over his successful coronation.

Agbroko in a Congratulatory message described the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom as a leader of inestimable value.

He maintains that the emergence of His Royal Majesty, HRM Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, the Udurhe will be a blessing to Idjerhe Kingdom.

” Your Royal Majesty, I am excited to celebrate you on your successful coronation.

“‘No doubt , your coronation will open more doors of Development to Idjerhe Kingdom.

“We are all aware of Your antecedents and believe in your leadership.

“I congratulate you and the people of Idjerhe Kingdom .You are a blessing in its entirety and we will always work with you in bringing the needed Development to Idjerhe Kingdom.

“I wish you and Idjerhe Kingdom peace, long life and unspeakable progress through out your tenure in Jesus name, Amen”.

Kindly Share This Story: