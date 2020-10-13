Breaking News
Again, Army, Police invade my house – Nnamdi Kanu raises alar

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged early morning invasion of his Isiama-Afaraukwu village in Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State, by the combined team of Nigeria Army and the Police, who allegedly harassed and intimidated people in the community.

In a statement he personally signed, which wasmade available to newsmen by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Mazi Kanu also alleged that the aid the United States government, the British government, the European Union and the United Nations are giving the Nigerian government is  being used in aiding  Jihad in Nigeria and indirectly aiding the  Islamic conquest of   Biafraland and the rest of the South under the guise of providing military assistance in the fight against Boko Haram and other forms of terrorism.

Mazi Kanu’s statement read, “Early this morning, the 12th of October, 2020, the  Nigerian Army  once again commenced their siege on Isiama-Afaraukwu my village in search of innocent citizens to kill.

“The American government, the British government, the European Union and the United Nation’s aid  to Nigeria in fighting the Boko Haran and other terrorist activities in Nigeria are now  used to aid the Jihad  and indirectly aid  the Islamic conquest of Christian Biafraland and the rest of the South under the guise of providing military assistance in the fight against Boko Haram and other forms of terrorism.

“U.S. Mission in NIgeria , UK  in Nigeria, European Union in Nigeria, United Nations in Nigeria, you can now see where the military aid you are providing this  government of Nigeria is going into.

“You people are indirectly aiding the  Islamic conquest of  Biafraland and the rest of the South under the guise of providing military assistance in the fight against Boko Haram and other forms of terrorism.

“The Nigerian Army and their Police counterparts should know that they are under constant live CCTV surveillance and therefore, any terrorist attack on my village by this band of uniformed terrorists will be captured and broadcast live for the world to see.

“The world must stop supporting terrorists in power in Nigeria. My village is not Sambisa Forest.”

