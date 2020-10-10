Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Engr. Eugene Okosun is a seasoned professional, an accomplished chartered occupational health and safety practitioner and a fellow of various internationally respected bodies. Armed with vast experience spanning the railways, construction, buildings, roads/bridges/tunnels and the energy sector; Okosun has worked in the United Kingdom, Middle East and North Africa with records of impressive performance to boot.

He holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from the London South Bank University, and Postgraduate Diploma in Risk Management from the University of East London among others.

Eugene is currently the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) consultant manager (K&A, Egypt) on behalf of National Authority for Tunnels, Egypt; a government entity on the multibillion-dollar metro project (10th of Ramadan Railway Project) for the New Administrative Capital of the North African country presently under construction.

He was the HSE manager 2017-2019 on the FIFA 2022 iconic Lusail Stadium & Precinct Project, for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy project; one of the largest FIFA stadium projects and largest project in Qatar.

In this exclusive interview with Saturday Vanguard, Engr. Okosun speaks on the mileage of railway transportation system, what the Nigerian government can do to harness the vast resources of the nation for development and his readiness to return home to help in the Nigerian project if called upon.

Excerpts!

You have been associated with railway construction and rehabilitation works across some countries of the world. Can you share your experiences with us sir?

Our increasingly-connected population in Nigeria needs a transportation system that is easier, safer and more reliable than anything we’ve ever seen.

My experience working across various countries in the world both in developed and developing countries, shows that a lot can be achieved in an effective railway system and management in Nigeria if proper attention and sincerity of purpose from all stakeholders are achieved.

Typical experience was in the State of Qatar where a completely new metro project was conceived and built within a period of three years from completely desert land to now world first-class metro systems.

This was part of the country’s 2030 vision to fully developed the entire nation. But I can tell you they are already 70 percent there and are pushing ahead to meet their FIFA 2022 hosting requirements.

One can argue that Qatar is a small nation, but the point is that the nation has a collective interest to see to their progress which is one of the key things we lack in Nigeria.

In Egypt, you can see the vision the leaders have for their nation and their people. Having been here in just over 13 months as the Consultant Health and Safety Manager on the LRT Metro project for the new capital, a lot of infrastructural projects are simultaneously ongoing, from major highways/tollgates construction, real estate development, electrification projects, seaport expansion, solar power/oil gas exploitation, tourism development, multiple new railway infrastructures and more.

You can see that the government has vision and without vision, you cannot go anywhere. As they say, my people perish because of lack of knowledge. Having said all these, the people are still yearning that the government is not doing enough.

From Nigeria to the United Kingdom to Qatar and now, you are in Egypt. What in your opinion is Nigeria losing due to poor rail transportation system?

The current transportation network in Nigeria is totally untapped, underdeveloped and requires total revamping. The government is losing a lot from not harnessing the full potentials in developing an effective and efficient national railway network.

With effective planning, a national railway network for Nigeria will ease the pressure on road, marine and air transportation, generating millions of revenues to the government, creating jobs of people and reducing the fatalities experienced on our dilapidated roads.

Travel times will be reduced, cargo/freight of goods from ports and other items can easily be transported. The UK rail industry received £19.4bn of income in 2017-18. The majority of this income was from passenger fares, not mentioning cargo/freights of goods.

Look across the globe from the western nations, Asian continent and even come to Africa (Zambia, South Africa, Mozambique, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, etc.) and see what responsive governments are doing in terms of railway transportation developments.

The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is reviving rail transport system in the country. If you are contacted to come and help out in this regard, will you honour the invite?

One must congratulate the current government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for actualizing part of the nation’s railway infrastructure plan, particularly the recent commissioning of the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri railway line met for commercial operations.

I believe he has shown genuine commitment even though not much has been achieved. More still needs to be done especially considering the size of Nigeria and the vast amount of resources we have. I do not see any reasons we cannot bench-mark with other progressive nations.

In Egypt, the government has recently signed a new contract for the construction of new electric high-speed rail which will cover about 540km at a speed of about 250km/h passing through major cities. This is aside the existing railway network and the monorail project. We are a blessed nation, full of unquantifiable human and natural resources.

There is no well-meaning Nigerian who would not like to contribute to the development of our nation if given the right opportunities and atmosphere.

What do you think the Nigerian government can do to attract professionals like you back home to help in the development of Nigeria?

I think one of the key priorities is for the government to setup a think tank drawn from across the world and hold periodic seminars to proffer solutions to critical issues of developments.

Going back to your question proper, the first thing to do in my view is to address the security issue. That is very critical. Nobody wants to dwell in unsafe environment.

Secondly, the whole issue of power needs to be addressed, and of course, the economy needs some measure of stability. The current uncertainty of situations doesn’t make coming home attractive. However, because of the patriotism to our dear country some of us are willing to come join the government to move things forward.

How long will it take to link every part of Nigeria together with an efficient rail transportation system?

First let me say impossibility is nothing. We have the resources and capabilities to have an effective and efficient national railway system if collectively as a nation, we harness our potentials.

Government at the national level should identify key projects that are beneficial to us nationally with continuity in mind irrespective of the political parties. There must be what we call business continuity.

So, Railway is a key project. With continuity of government I don’t see why we cannot have national railway link in the next 10-15 years if these projects are planned and executed in phases with key professionals. We must have self believe as a nation. Other African nations are developing at a speedy rate and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind.

