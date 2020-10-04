Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.5m — official

Kindly Share This Story:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa reached 1,497, 391 as of Saturday, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll due to illnesses related to COVID-19 in Africa has reached 36,504 as of today.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also said that the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent had reached 1,236,859 so far.

The centre said that the most COVID-19 affected countries in Africa are South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria, respectively.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, it also noted.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 677,833.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 16,909 according to the Africa CDC.

Vanguard

