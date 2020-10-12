Breaking News
Africa COVID-19 cases hit 1.5m — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa located in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are over 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent.

The UN health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Monday.

WHO stated on its dashboard that there were over 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent- with more than 1.3 million recoveries and 38,000 deaths cumulatively.

South Africa, Ethiopia, and Kenya were countries with the highest number of newly reported cases.

According to the dashboard, South Africa reported 1, 575 new cases as of Oct. 12 with 692,471 cumulative cases.

Ethiopia has 866 new reported cases with 84,295 cumulative cases while Kenya has 388 new reported cases with 41,546 cumulative cases.

Meanwhile, the UN health agency said Nigeria had new 163 cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s confirmed cases to 60,266.

