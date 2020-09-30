Activists ask Commonwealth Secretary-General to discard APPG letter on Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Some activists in the United Kingdom have urged the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, to disregard a report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Nigeria.

The group, known as Commonwealth Activists (CA), made the call in a peaceful procession to the Commonwealth House, London on Thursday, demanding an end to external interference on Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Recall that the APPG had alleged genocide in Nigeria, adding that failure of the Federal Government to protect its citizens is a breach of its obligations under the Commonwealth Character.

Speaking on behalf of other activists, CA’s president, Hameed Williams challenged the Commonwealth to rise in defence of Nigeria at this critical time of its history.

While admitting the security threats confronting the African nation and the efforts of the government, Williams said the Commonwealth, like other stakeholders, have a huge role to play.

According to the activists, APPG’s intent is to cause chaos that would ultimately lead to the country’s disintegration.

The group, however, expressed solidarity with Nigerians and its government, urging the Commonwealth to do likewise.

It also asked the Commonwealth to act in the best interest of Nigeria and not rely on postulations by individuals and groups that have elected to stand against the truth.

