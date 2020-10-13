Accolade Jewellers won’t rests on its laurels— Kolade Taiwo

Kindly Share This Story:

Kolade Adebajo Taiwo, the CEO of Accolade Jewellers and a reputable professional jeweller, has said the firm’s achievements won’t make them lethargic.

Taiwo, the amiable CEO of Accolade Jewellers, said he was passionate about the Nigerian project and has been contributing to nation building through the training of youths on jewellery making.

Described by close friends, associates and clients as a hands-on person, who values relationship and a cheerful giver, Taiwo remains resolute in his resolve to be at the very best of his craft.

Born to Mr. and Mrs Taiwo, he said the decision to start making jewellery was not as straight-forward as it sounds, as he had to struggle to raise funds to start up his company, Accolade Jewellers.

“What helped me in pursuit of my dream was the passion for crafting fine pieces from scratch and today, the story has changed.

“The business is thriving, even in the face of the pandemic that has brought many businesses to their knees,” he added.

Kolade Adebajo Taiwo, born in the Surulere area of Lagos State, comes from a family line well steeped in the art of jewellery making.

He started his elementary education at The Mazons Montessori School, Lagos, then proceeded to Nickdel College in Ibadan, Oyo State, for his secondary academics before getting admitted into the University of Lagos, for his higher education.

He bagged a BS.C degree with honours, but instead of pursuing a white-collar job in one of the multinational or blue chip firms in the country, Kolade Adebajo Taiwo, like his grandfather and uncle, opted to follow his predecessors’ paths by taking up to jewellery production.

