Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative launches campaign, screening for breast cancer in Lagos, Rivers, Abuja

In celebration of Women’s Health Month, Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative, a flagship women empowerment programme from Access Bank Plc, has announced a breast cancer awareness campaign and screening for women in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt from the 21st – 31st of October, 2020.

The W Health Month, aimed at improving community awareness on health issues that affect women and their families by bridging knowledge gaps, providing access to health checks and encouraging healthy lifestyle habits, will be kicking off with the Breast Cancer Awareness Sensitization Campaign from October 21, 2020. Subsequently, women across the three states will have access to free breast screening from October 26th – 31st, 2020.

Speaking on the campaign, Ayona Trimnell, Group Head, W Initiative Access Bank Plc, said, “Breast cancer is the 2nd most common cancer among women therefore, the need for awareness cannot be overemphasized in the effort to fight and prevent the devastating and long-lasting impact of the illness on affected women and their families.”

“While there has been considerable global conversations about this subject matter over the past few decades, many Nigerian women are still unaware of the importance and procedure for regular breast screening, which is a major reason Nigeria has one of the highest breast cancer mortality rates in the world. During this Women’s Health Month, and even beyond, Access Bank is committed to raising awareness, and providing medical support for women across the country.”

Established in 2014, the W Initiative has become home to everything Access Bank has to offer women, ranging from financial to lifestyle needs. Under the initiative, women and their families have gained access to a wide array of services including access to credit facilities to not only fund women-owned businesses but also healthcare needs. The ‘W’ community has also provided insights on family matters, health, career, lifestyle and finance, thereby enlightening women for a better tomorrow.

