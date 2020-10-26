Abuja widow demands killers of her husband face Justice

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Abayomi Adeshida

An Abuja Widow, Mrs Dayo Odunlami has appealed to the Federal Government to compel its security agencies to fish out those who murdered her husband in cold blood while on the line of duty as a law-abiding citizen and without any provocation.

The bereaved Mrs Odunlami who was once a Confidential Secretary to Presidential Spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe implored the relevant agencies of government to expedite action and take necessary steps to commence an immediate investigation into the remote and direct causes of the death of her husband who was suspected to have been murdered in cold blood by suspected Herdsmen.

It’s was a profusely weeping Mrs Odunlami who called the Vanguard Office in Abuja to narrate what happened and sought justice for her husband.

Narrating what happened, she said, “my late husband, Adeniyi Odunlami who until his death was the CEO of Spool and Waterbodies Ltd, left Abuja on Sunday, 18th October 2020 for Kainji Game Reserve to continue on a project he had been working on.

“We later gathered that immediately after the day’s work, he was going back to his hotel room on Monday evening, 19th October 2020 when the Kainji Games Reserve Park’s Vehicle he boarded was attacked.

“Those who were eyewitnesses said he was abducted and dragged into the bush after being shot in the leg by Suspected Fulani Herders.

“The Herders claimed he was one of the people that didn’t allow their cattle to graze at the Kainji Games Reserves.

“There was no demand for ransom by his abductors until his body was found on Tuesday 20th, October 2020 in Borgu village, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

“My husband was murdered at his prime, leaving me to cater for his aged parents, our three kids and all the responsibilities of the family that he had shouldered since we got married.

“He has always believed in one Nigeria and was an easy-going gentleman who did not deserve a gruesome death in the hands of herders or anyone for that matter.

“Now, he has been cut down in his prime and all his dreams of contributing to the efforts to build a good Nigeria would be buried with him.

“It is about one week now and we have not seen any results to show the commitments of the security to help us with finding out the killers of my husband.

“We appeal to the government to help us to direct those in charge of the security of lives and property in Niger State and the country, in general, to come to our aid and identify his murderers so that they can face justice.

“If this is done, the outcome of the case would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to commit murder in future and build a confidence in the minds of citizens and visitors who have developmental projects to execute across the country,” Mrs Odunlami appealed.

It is observed that the continued rise in the attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the country, if not quickly checked, may result in greater investor apathy for the country and resulting in a low inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and would make institutional investors look for other stable economies to invest their money.

The activities of the suspected herdsmen is a threat to the economic, political and social security of a nation and a major factor associated with underdevelopment.

This is because it discourages both local and foreign investments, reduces the quality of life, destroys human and social capital, the damaged relationship between citizens and the states, thus undermining democracy, rule of law and the ability of the country to promote development.

