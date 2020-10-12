Abuja business woman petitions IGP over threat to life

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A top Abuja businesswoman and prominent supporter of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Torkwase Kuraun, has raised the alarm, over threats to her life.

Mrs Kuraun, through her lawyers, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed over threats to her life.

The petition signed by Barr. Emeka Ozo Umeh is entitled “CYBER THREAT/ CRIMINAL THREAT TO LIFE FROM the phone number +2347019076415”.

It states, “We are Solicitors to Elizabeth Jessica Kuraun, hereinafter referred to Our Client, and she has fully instructed us to represent and enter into any correspondence or interaction with any individual or agency or ministry regarding the matter referred to above.

“Our Client informed us and we so believe, that an anonymous fellow called her on the 10th of October 2020, with the mobile phone number herein mentioned above, and apparently with the intention of communicating a very dangerous and life-threatening information to her, which bothered on Cyber threat/ Criminal threat to life.

“Our Client further informed us that even though she missed the call of the anonymous caller, a message, which, from all intents and purposes, was aimed at instilling fear and at the same time informing her of their unflinching resolution to perpetuate the evil of halting her life for a fee.

“It is based on these ugly developments that we write to the Inspector General of Police and earnestly desiring that the following actions be taken in order to avoid the carrying out of the threat of the anonymous caller, to wit;

“a) That the appropriate department is instructed by the Inspector General to liaise with the right telecommunication company to unravel the identity of the caller.

“b) To do everything possible to track down the culprit and ensure that he faces the wrath of the law as a deterrent to others.

“We, on behalf of Our Client, wholeheartedly believe in the professional competence and excellent skills and techniques of the Police to unravel the identity of the mystery caller and put an end to the gradual emotional breakdown of Our Client who has not been the same since that ill-fated phone call and a message from the anonymous caller.

“We look forward to celebrating the unravelling of the identity of the caller with sinister intents and motives capable of ending the life of Our Client”.

