Abia assembly urges Ikpeazu to suspend trade commissioner, others  

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Abia State House of Assembly has urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to suspend the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Dr Cosmas Ndukwe from office.

The House also called on the Governor to suspend the Chairman of Ekeoha Shopping Centre Traders Association, Aba, Mr Friday Dimiri and as well as the Chief Security Officer of Ekeoha Shopping Centre, Aba, from Office.

The move followed a resolution of the House which came through the consideration of the interim report of the Adhoc Committee on the ‘Indiscriminate Erection of Stalls in Ekeoha Shopping Centre Aba- A Genocide waiting to Happen’.

Sources told Vanguard that the call for suspension may not be unconnected with an alleged attack on members of the adhoc House committee investigating indiscriminate erection of shops during their visit to the Ekeoha market, Aba.

The lawmakers, comprising the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Munachim Alozie, (PDP/Ugwunagbo); Sir Abraham Oba, (APGA/Aba Central); Hon. Paul Taribo, (PDP/Ukwa East) and Hon. Obinna Ichita(APGA/Aba South), had visited the market with their aides and security men for on the spot verification of the petition against the chairman of the Ekeoha market, Mr Friday Dimiri and the Commissioner of Trade and Investment, Dr Cosmas Ndukwe.

Hoodlums, said to be numbering over 20, had seized the phone of one of the aides to the lawmakers and also threw sachet water at them.

