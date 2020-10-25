AbdulRazaq announces N500m support for looted businesses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced N500m fund to assist all those whose businesses in Ilorin were looted by hoodlums, as parts of the administration’s efforts to bring them back on their feet following the incident.

The governor said this Saturday evening after he visited various shops and scenes that were looted by the hoodlums.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, in Ilorin the governor condemned “the mindless looting” of people’s businesses in the state capital on Friday, insisting that there can be no justification for such criminal behaviour.

During his visit to the Kwara Mall and Agro Mall on Saturday evening, the Governor said the incident may bring businesses to their knees, and cause massive loss of jobs and a surge in poverty rate — implications he said were clearly lost on the “hoodlums”.

He said,“We are therefore not going to leave the business owners like that. We are setting up a N500m fund for those that were affected to access. The application form is live and active on the State Government’s website and can now be filled by interested parties. We are going to get them back as soon as possible,”

READ ALSO:

Claims that government was hoarding palliatives were false as it was not the owner of those materials, AbdulRazaq added, explaining that the food stuffs stolen at the Cargo Terminal were donated to specific vulnerable households and were being distributed across the state for the private sector-led CACOVID Foundation.

He added that the ones carted away from Agro-Mall were relief materials donated to specific victims of the recent rainstorms and floods in eight local government areas of the state by the Federal Government.

He said the NEMA had already distributed the materials to at least four local governments while consignments for the remaining council areas were due for dispatch when the hoodlums struck.

Details…..

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: