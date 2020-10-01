AANI joins Nigerians to celebrate diamond 60th independence anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

Expresses concern on security challenges, commiserates with Gov Zulum

Preaches peaceful coexistence for devt

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, Thursday, joined Nigerians to celebrate diamond 60th independence anniversary.

AANI which is one of the foremost think tanks in the country described the 60th anniversary as historic to all citizens and as a nation on a journey towards fulfilling dream of the nationalists and founding fathers of the country’s independence from colonialism.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, AANI, Dr Ogbonnah Onyeisi.

The statement reads in part, “The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), joins Nigerians to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Independence.

“The 60th Anniversary of our country is very historic to us as citizens and to our nation on her journey towards fulfilling the dream of our founding fathers.

“This celebration comes up when the world has begun to relax on lockdown as a result of reduction in infected persons from global pandemic.

Meanwhile, AANI also charged Nigerians on peaceful coexistence and for development in all sectors of the economy towards building a strong nation and egalitarian society.

“We, as members of AANI use this auspicious occasion to preach for peace understanding and unity in Nigeria. Peace remains vital for economic, social, political, and technological development of our country.

“We urge every citizen of this country to become an agent of peace as it is only peace that can guarantee the unity and development of this country”, it added.

According to the statement the President, AANI, IGP MD Abubakar (rtd) CFR, mni, expressed optimism that the future of Nigeria is very bright as Nigeria celebrates the 60th anniversary.

“The President of AANI, IGP MD Abubakar (rtd) CFR, mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and distinguished members believes the future of Nigeria is very bright as Nigeria celebrates 60th anniversary.”

However, the organization expressed concern over security challenges in parts of the country, which it commiserated with the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum over attacks on him and security personnel last weekend along Baga Road in the State.

“AANI is very much concerned about constant attacks on citizens in the various part of the country but more worrisome is the attacked on the convoy of the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, people and security personnel who lost their lives as a result of the incident.

“Such attack was the second in a very short period of time. We commiserate with the Governor, people of Borno State, and security personnel that lost their lives.

“AANI is calling on every stakeholder in both the State and Federal levels to work towards improving on the security of lives and properties in Borno and all over Nigeria” it appealed.

Meanwhile, the statement promised to partner and work with the government to find solutions to the protracted challenge of insecurity, “AANI will continue to partner and work with governments at all levels to finding workable solutions to the security challenges among other things in our country.”

Vanguard

