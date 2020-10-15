AAC faults Onochie’s nomination as INEC Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta state chapter of African Action Congress (AAC) has condemned the nomination of Mrs Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that Ms Onochie is a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a social media aide to the President.

The party in a statement signed by its Public Relation officer Mr. Eworise Tsola said the ” nomination undermines the neutrality of INEC and violates one of the fundamental elements of the democratic process – the transparent impartiality of the electoral umpire. These are times of social tempest and the more reason to strengthen institutions.

“The temporary advantage of incumbency should not be exercised to the detriment of the deeper duty to build resilient democratic institutions.

“This nomination is wrong, misguided and amoral and should be withdrawn immediately in order to protect our electoral institution”.

Kindly Share This Story: