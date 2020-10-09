9mobile backs Nigerian woman entrepreneur on World Bank SDGs Award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Telecoms provider, 9mobile, says the founder of MobiHealth International, Dr. Funmi Adewara deserved the World Bank SDGs and HER Global Award 2020 she won recently.

Adewara was one of the seven women entrepreneurs recognized for using their entrepreneurial skills to support the SDGs through their business leadership and health crisis management. MobiHealth International partnered 9mobile to spearhead telemedicine solutions in Nigeria in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

9mobile also supported MobiHealth international, to launch a free COVID-19 online screening and Teleconsultation service for all Nigerians. This service was aimed at mitigating the impact of lockdown and restricted movements as a result of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The service provided Nigerians access to highly trained and experienced medical doctors for primary care consultation via the web, app, voice, or video call from the comfort of their homes. The telemedicine service was extended to Kano to fight other health care challenges in the State.

9mobile’s Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado said:

“We join all Nigerians to celebrate with Dr. Funmi Adewara and her Mobihealth team on a well-deserved award. The award is a testament to their relentless efforts to provide a one-stop service linking thousands of Nigerians with world-class healthcare.

Our partnership with MobiHealth was part of concerted efforts to protect healthcare workers and citizens by providing access to telemedicine consultation to curb the further spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

“We are glad that 9mobile was a part of this exciting journey, and we wish MobiHealth International more successes in the future,” he added.

The award ceremony was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, United States of America.

