9am we move: Naira Marley set to lead protest against SARS Tuesday

On 9:55 pmIn Entertainmentby
Naira Marley

By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial rapper, Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley has taken it upon himself to lead a protest to end the menace of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, SARS, which in recent times has dominated the discourse on the country’s social media space.

In a series of tweets on Monday night, Naira Marley announced that the EndSARS protest will be holding on Tuesday, October 6.

According to him, the take-off point is 2nd Tollgate, in Lagos.

Recall that the rapper had earlier called out Nigerians including himself for only voicing their concerns on social media without taking real actions to have their demand met by the government.

Naira Marley warned that the peaceful protest will be devoid of violence, fight and stealing.

“So 9 am tomorrow we move from  2nd Toll Gate. Peaceful protest.

No vandalism, no fight and no stealing,” the controversial rapper said.

Vanguard

