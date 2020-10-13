776 new teachers to resume Borno’s secondary schools in 3 weeks 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

776 newly-recruited teachers will join Borno’s secondary schools on November 1, 2020, less than three weeks from now, governor Babagana Umara Zulum has disclosed.

The Governor made this known on Tuesday in Maiduguri after a meeting with commissioners of the State’s Ministries of Higher Education, Senior Secondary Education, and chairman, Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (BOSUBEB) in charge of primary and junior secondary schools and other stakeholders in Borno’s education sector.

Zulum also directed the State Ministry of Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board to recruit some qualified retired teachers, particularly science teachers on ad hoc basis.

This, the Governor said is to bridge the gap of the existing shortage of science teachers across the State.

Governor Zulum also said soon as ongoing verification exercise of primary schools teachers is completed, he would approve the recruitment of new teachers for primary and junior secondary schools through the State Universal Education Board.

The Governor also announced that the State Executive Council had resolved to extend the retirement age of tutors at state-owned tertiary institutions. He said a bill was already sent to the State Assembly to that effect.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: