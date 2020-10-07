7 Star global airline, a new baby birthed amidst travails of Covid-19 pandemic – Isaac Balami

Kindly Share This Story:

The entire management and board of 7Star global hangar, the first private and independent aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in West and Central Africa is pleased to announce to the public that the aviation firm has received the Airline Transport License (ATL) from the federal government to float an airline, the first African premium airline.

With the vision to be a world class airline redefining the aviation globally and a mission to deliver a world class service passionately with enthusiasm to meet our customer’s satisfaction at all times, we are proud to inform the public that we will be operating both fixed and rotary wing.

Speaking to the press at the Muritala Muhammed domestic wing, Our Managing Director, Isaac Balami, a former President of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and a top executive at Aero Contractors airline talked about the reason the company is being called 7STAR. Balami speaking on behalf of the board and management said “the Airline is established to bring perfection into the aviation industry as we target zero incident and zero accident.

We understand there is no parking space in the air, therefore safety is our watch word. We aspire to be the safest airline the in the world providing excellent service. At 7 Star Global Airlines, we promote teamwork, culture and dignity within our diverse workforce.” He further stressed that “7 Star Global Airline is focused in quality service delivery tailored to customers’ satisfaction. We have improved well strategy to become the best airline service provider globally. Our enthusiasm is to be the best airline in quality service delivery at all times.

Balami in an enthusiastic mood said “7Star global airline is the new baby that was birthed amidst the travails of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am proud to declare that 7Star global airlines will be operating 5 helicopters and 10 E-145 jets. While the 5 helicopters are already at the company’s hangar in Lagos,

Nigeria, the company will be taking delivery 3 E-145 jets in few weeks to start business. And I am also proud to say that this is epoch-making. We are the first African airline operators.”

Before the issuance of the ATL, 7Star global hangar is proud to have the hangar situated at MM2 domestic wing with ample apron space to accommodate 15 aircrafts.

The airline will enjoy the services of the Maintenance, repair and overall (MRO). 7 Star global hangar is fully equipped to do aircraft line and heavy maintenance, including aircraft wheels and brakes, upholstery and general fixed operations (FBO) services.

We would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for their effort in ensuring that this lofty dream becomes a reality.

7 star global airlines, a hybrid of the top 5 airlines in the world is no doubt the new exclusive experience of the Nigerian aviation sector.

