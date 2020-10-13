59 9mobile subscribers cart away N59m in mega promo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

In its continuous effort to encourage and empower loyal customers especially in the wake of the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, telecommunication company, 9mobile, has rewarded over 59 customers with N1 million each and has given out 3,000 smartphones.

According to the telco, the promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, give out two smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

At the launch of the campaign in August, the Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield, stated that the promo was designed to support Nigerians during the uncertain and challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “We realize the challenges people are faced with during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic. This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions.”

From the Ibadan 9mobile Experience Centre, it was all smiles for Ade Odewunmi Oluwaseun, a sophomore student at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic. She was one of the lucky winners of one million naira.

In the same vein, Mr. Muhammad Kashala also struck gold as the Mega Millions Promo will enable him to start his cloth merchandizing business in earnest.

Kahala said: “I am so surprised that this is real. I will like to appreciate 9mobile for this wonderful opportunity they have given me. With this winning, I will start a clothing business.”

