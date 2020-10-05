5-way approach towards a reformed Nigeria Police Force

Kindly Share This Story:

Out of anger and frustration comes the #EndSARS protest. The message is clear: The Nigeria Police Force needs a total reform in order to ensure maximum capacity to perform its roles effectively and put an end to its excesses.

Apparently, the disbandment of SARS arm of the Nigeria Police Force is just a part of the inevitable actions required to end police brutality in our dear country, Nigeria.

Realistically, a complete reformation of the Nigeria Police Force is a necessary consequence to #EndPoliceBrutality. In view of this, The AVIARY ASSOCIATION WORLDWIDE recommend a 5-way approach towards achieving a better Police performance in Nigeria.

CONTINUOUS TRAINING & EDUCATION WITH AN EMPHASIS ON LEGAL KNOWLEDGE. CONSIDERATION OF PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSESSMENT AS A VITAL TOOL IN SELECTING POLICE PERSONNEL, ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE IN THE SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT IS PARAMOUNT. BETTER PAY FOR THE POLICE WOULD IMPROVE THEIR MORALE. IMPROVED LIVING STANDARD AND WELFARE OF POLICE PERSONNEL SHOULD BE A HIGH-PRIORITY. IMPROVED POLICE DISCIPLINE AND RE-ORIENTATION OF OFFICERS ON THEIR DUTIES TO SERVE AND PROTECT THE SOCIETY.

