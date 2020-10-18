4 major protests across Africa: #EndSARS, #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, #ShutItAllDown, #CongoIsBleeding

Kindly Share This Story:

In the past few months, there have been outcries in some African countries for justice. Youths in countries like Nigeria, Congo, Zimbabwe, Namibia have been on the streets calling for better governance, an end to brutality, rape, genocide, exploitation and oppression.

Here are four major protests across Africa and why

#EndSARS: The EndSARS protests in Nigeria were triggered by anger over the alleged violent killings and extortion by the controversial anti-robbery unit of the police, known as SARS or FSARS.

Over the years, young Nigerians, mostly via social media, have called for the unit to be disbanded and rogue elements in the force brought to justice. Despite repeated promises by the government, they have failed to heed to their demands, triggering a new wave of protests that have now spread across the country.

#ZimbabweanLivesMatter: The Zimbabwean government’s crackdown on activists sparked a social media movement that gained international attention at the end of July. Using the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, citizens are coming together to draw attention to human rights abuses and demand an end to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidency.

The protests began peacefully with demonstrators rallying to decry corruption and human rights abuses in the country but the government cracked down swiftly.

To denounce the arrests, activists started using #ZimbabweanLivesMatter on social media. The hashtag gained international momentum when celebrities like the rapper Ice Cube and actress Pearl Thusi spread the hashtag and shared information related to the crisis in Zimbabwe.

#ShutItAllDown: Demanding justice, like-minded campaigners swiftly mobilised through social media, Namibians took to the streets to protest against sexual gender-based violence (SGBV).

Marching through the streets of Windhoek and other Namibian cities, they pledged to keep protesting until substantial political action was taken to address femicide, rape and sexual abuse.

“We just want to be able to go out of our house after 6pm and feel safe,” said Tobias, an outspoken 20-year-old activist in Windhoek.

#CongoIsBleeding: The hashtag #CongoIsBleeding has been trending on social media since Thursday as the people of Congo decides to voice out on various criminal activities going on in the country.

The Congolese women are seen leading marches of thousands in Kisangani area of the country despite being reportedly beaten violently. They are protesting against unprosecuted sexual assault crimes, conflict and war crimes in the eastern region of Congo.

These protests are said to have been against Congolese men, women and children being tortured, starved, raped and killed and it has been ongoing since the 1st of October.

Vanguard News Nigeria

