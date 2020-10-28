26 inmates flee Warri prisons, female staff injured ― Dep Comptroller

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

Deputy Comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, Warri, Delta State, Okonkwo Adimobia, has disclosed that 26 inmates escaped, while a female staff was injured when hoodlums, who hijacked the EndSARS protest broke into the facility, last Thursday.

Adimobia, who conducted the Deputy Governor of the state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, on an inspection tour of the damaged facility, said: “Of the 1,007 inmates, 26 escaped but the police have been informed and are on their trail.”

Otuaro, who lamented the loss, asserted: “I am an integral part of this Nigerian Correctional Service, Warri, for the past 14 years where we are involved with Christ Embassy prisons outreach ministry. That was long before I became deputy governor. Among other aids, I reconstructed this burnt Computer Centre and engaged trainers for yet other trades and skills here for the benefit/reformation of inmates.”

“So you can imagine how I feel seeing this level of destruction. The extent of wreckage is disheartening, unimaginable and unthinkable, way beyond what we had seen in video footages before this visit.

“It is obvious that an increased burden is now on the management of this federal facility in terms of fending for the inmates who have been cramped into little space left after the vandalism. You need quick intervention and we will provide that.

“This destruction is most shocking. We should not encourage this kind of thing in society. We have a duty to protect these facilities and not destroy our collective heritage. We will surely provide relief to the situation.

“I implore you (management) to keep doing your best for the inmates and the country,” he said.

Otuaro commended soldiers and other security agents for the professional way they handled the protesters, who reportedly came invading this facility last Thursday, October 22, 2020. While God hates sin, He, however, loves the sinner who should be aided to repentance,” he added.

Warri South council boss, Dr Tidi, who accompanied the deputy governor during the visit, said: “The wreckage is unimaginable. There are no quick fixes, but there is need for a more participatory style of government powered by a needs assessment where the led are involved.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

