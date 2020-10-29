26 inmates escape from Warri prisons, female staff injured — Dep Comptroller

Kindly Share This Story:

…Edo Police parade 166 looters, 10 escapee inmates

By Emma Amaize & Ozioruva Aliu

DEPUTY Comptroller of Nigerian Prisions Service, NCS, Warri, Delta State, Okonkwo Adimobia, has disclosed that 26 inmates escaped, while a female staff was injured when hoodlums, who hijacked the EndSARS protest broke into the facility.

The incident took place last Thursday.

Adimobia, who conducted the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, on inspection tour of the damaged facility, said: “Of the 1,007 inmates, 26 escaped but the police have been informed and are on their trail.”

Otuaro, who lamented the loss, asserted: “I am an integral part of this Nigerian Prisons Service, Warri, for the past 14 years where we are involved with Christ Embassy prisons outreach ministry. That was long before I became deputy governor.

“Among other aids, I reconstructed this burnt computer centre and engaged trainers for other trades and skills here for the benefit/reformation of inmates.

“So, you can imagine how I feel seeing this level of destruction. The extent of wreckage is disheartening, unimaginable and unthinkable, way beyond what we had seen in video footages before this visit.

“It is obvious that an increased burden is now on the management of this federal facility in terms of fending for the inmates who have been cramped into little space left after the vandalism. You need quick intervention and we will provide that.

“This destruction is most shocking. We should not encourage this kind of thing in society. We have a duty to protect these facilities and not destroy our collective heritage. We will surely provide relief to the situation.

READ ALSO:

“I implore you (management) to keep doing your best for the inmates and the country.”

Commends soldiers

Otuaro commended soldiers and other security agents for the professional way they handled the protesters, “who reportedly came invading this facility last Thursday, October 22, 2020. While God hates sin, He, however, loves the sinner who should be aided to repentance.”

Warri South council boss, Dr Tidi, who accompanied the deputy governor during the visit, said: “The wreckage is unimaginable. There are no quick fixes, but there is need for a more participatory style of government powered by a needs assessment where the led are involved.”

Edo Police parade 166 looters, 10 escapee prisons inmates

Meanwhile, Edo State Police Command, yesterday, paraded 126 suspected criminals, including 10 prisoners that escaped from the two prisons in Benin City, when the EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.

The hoodlums broke into government and private warehouses, carting away food and other items they claimed were palliatives for COVID—19.

While most of the escapee inmates were rearrested when they attempted to snatch a vehicle from its owner, another was arrested when he attempted to kill the prosecution witness used to convict him in court.

Briefing journalists, Commissioner for Police, Johnson Kokumo, said the suspected criminals hijacked the EndSARS protests to perpetuate mayhem , noting that the police were ready to resume their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties and maintaining law and order.

According to him, five AK-47 rifles, two locally made exhibit guns, one locally made gun, one Lexus 330 SUV with number plate KWL-205-AZ, one Toyota Camry Saloon car with number plate, LSD-231-GD, two bags of 50kg and one 25kg of rice and 24 crates of assorted drinks were recovered from the suspects.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: