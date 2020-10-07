2500 Nigerian graduates to benefit from HiiT’s tech empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Smarting from the excitement of a successful N20 million scholarship it offered to some Nigerian undergraduate students recently, Information and Communications Technology, ICT, Training firm, HiiT Plc, is also gearing to empower up to 2,500 Nigerian graduates across the 36 states of the federation.

The company said it is part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary and also a way to support youth empowerment in the country.

According to the firm, not less than 60 graduates resident in each state including Abuja will be shortlisted for this exercise.

It advised the interested graduates who are not older than 35 years, to visit its website to confirm the qualifications required for the opportunity which will be on first come first served.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Kayode Shobajo, said about 60 per cent discount would be offered under the exercise on 30 globally trending ICT courses via HiiT Online Training Portal, an instructor-led training portal.

He said: “To qualify for a discount voucher, all a graduate needs do is to visit the website or scan a QR code that is visibly displayed on the website. The discount voucher offer will close on October 10 and will be valid for a period of one year,” Shobajo said.

He stated that some of the courses that will be on offer on the programme include Certificate in Digital Literacy, Digital Marketing, Certified Ethical Hacker, Graphic Design, Python Programming, Web Design, Java Programming, Data Analysis, Microsoft Excel (Advanced) and CompTIA N+. Others include JavaScript Programming, Python for Data Science, Cloud Computing and PHP Programming, among others.

Shobajo highlighted the huge success that the company’s recent scholarship programme for Nigerian universities students recorded as its contribution to the cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

He disclosed that HiiT online training offers instructor-led training coupled with other training methodology including live interactive classes, videos, slides, whiteboards and simulation labs to impact Information Technology (IT) skills that are in huge demands by employers.

