24 years after, comely St. Paul’s Anglican Church emerges from swamp

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos Diocese of the Anglican Communion celebrated a big feat on Sunday during the dedication of a new church building at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Maza maza, Lagos.

The church, which was founded in January 1996, had struggled for years to build a befitting place of worship owing to its location in the swampy lands of the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

The project, which began as a wooden structure on a 14-feet deep swampland, turned into an exquisite edifice after 24 years, and was dedicated by His Lordship, RT. Rev’d Dr. Humphrey Olumakaaiye, the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos.

During his sermon, Olumakaaiye celebrated specially the current Vicar of the parish, Rev’d Chukwudi Anasiudu, under whose watch the church achieved the feat.

“I remember when the Vicar was sent here, he told me he didn’t believe a place like this (a church founded in a swamp) could be in Lagos.

“But in just six years, Vicar Anasiudu has erected a structure far different from what he met,” said the Diocesan Bishop.

The new church building, which consists of a hall on the ground floor and an auditorium on the first floor plus a gallery, is furnished with state-of-the-art equipment and has a wide space of land for car parking and also a convenience house.

But the new look could be described as a total miracle when compared to what it used to be, according to the parish priest.

“My wife and I had never been to nor known any Anglican church in the Diocese of Lagos that was in such a deplorable condition,” said Anasiudu, who joined the church in August 2014 as the fourth ever Vicar of the parish.

“It was an eyesore. The bushes surrounding the church building structure was scary. Various species of snakes and other reptiles were regular visitors to the church.

“Indeed, when you consider where God has taken us from and where He has brought us, then you will understand why I started this address with the scripture in Psalm 126:1-3,” he added.

Also present at the dedication ceremony of the church were the former Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus, Rev. Dr. E. A. Ademowo; leader of the diocesan legal luminaries, Hon. Justice Mrs Oyebanji; various members of the clergy and their wives, as well as members and other guests of the parish.

