24-hour curfew still in place, Osun government tells residents

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government has disclosed that the 24-hour curfew it imposed on the state is still in place.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji on Thursday stated that the curfew was necessitated by the need to clear communities of the state of violence and damages.

It enjoined residents to cooperate with government to stay indoor and stay safe, assuring them that the curfew would be lifted as soon as possible.

It reads, “The Osun State Government hereby reiterates that the curfew necessitated by the need to rid our streets and communities of violence and damages, is till further notice.

“This by implication means that the State Government has not approved the movement of people at any time of the day within the period of the curfew.

“Kindly be informed that the curfew is not a punitive measure; rather, it is to keep our streets safe, our children safe and to ensure that our business owners do not suffer any more losses.

“Citizens are enjoined to cooperate with the government by staying safe, so that we do not suffer more physical, financial and psychological damages.

“The State Government assures that the curfew will be lifted as soon as our collective safety is guaranteed”.

