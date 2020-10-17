2023: There’ll be no opposition against Gov Sule ― Stakeholders

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, Lafia

As INEC fixed February 2023 for presidential elections, APC stakeholders in Nasarawa west senatorial zone of the state have endorsed Governor Abdullahi Sule for the second term with a warning that no member of the party from the zone will contest against the governor in 2023.

The stakeholders took the resolution when they paid a solidarity visit on governor Sule, at Government House, Friday.

Leader of the Nasarawa West delegation and first civilian governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said the zone is satisfied with the leadership qualities and administrative style of governor Sule, in terms of the distribution of the dividends of democracy across the state.

Senator Adamu said they were in Government House specifically to acknowledge and appreciate Abdullahi Sule for his exemplary leadership as well pledge their loyalty to the present administration under the leadership of Abdullahi Sule.

“We are in government House to tell the world that there will be nobody from our zone that will contest elections against you, you are our endorsed and preferred candidate come 2023,” Senator Adamu declared.

The first civilian governor of the state therein moved a motion in support of the resolution and was unanimously seconded by all the state House of Assembly members from the zone to authenticate the adoption of Engineer Sule as the sole candidate of the party in the zone come 2023.

Stakeholders, all prominent leaders from the zone join him at the podium, to declare full support for governor Sule as sole candidate of the APC in 2023.

According to Senator Adamu, “Nasarawa West senatorial zone is appreciative of the developmental strides of the Governor since his assumption of office in may 29th, 2019.

Senator Adamu who identified ongoing roads construction, the Karu Mega Bus Terminal, the Keffi Square and Neighbourhood Market, as all geared towards improving the economic wellbeing of the people of the zone also acknowledged the initiative the governor on security, which he said has restored peace across the state, especially in Umuasha and Toto communities.

He added that farmers are now back on their farms after long period of fears that they may not be able to access their farms following cases of banditry, kidnapping and herders attack.

The Nasarawa West senatorial zone used the solidarity visit to employ governor Sule to convey their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for his interest in the development of Nasarawa State urging him not to deviate from his style of inclusive governance, where every part of the state is being carried along.

Responding, governor Sule expressed gratitude for the show of love by the Nasarawa West Senatorial zone, stressing that his major desire on assumption of office was to ensure that there was peace and unity in the state, assuring that he will remain grateful to the Architect of Modern Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura, who supported him throughout the journey to the Government House.

While noting however that Senator Al-makura would not have done it alone without the support of the Nasarawa West Senatorial zone

“I want to assure you that we identify, appreciate, we adore and will be forever appreciative of this support that we received, out of which we are here today to give our little contribution to develop the state,” the governor stated.

While also appreciating President Buhari for giving all the support to the state in the collective efforts to address the issue of security, the Governor promised to convey their message to the President.

Personalities that spoke at the event include Minister of State, Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, former APC gubernatorial aspirant, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, Architect Jafaar Ibrahim, APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Alhaji Iyal Hassan and former Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Dr. Zainab Ahmed.

Vanguard

