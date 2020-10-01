Breaking News
Translate

2023: Osita Chidoka disowns presidency poster

On 12:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has disassociated himself from the poster of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and himself being circulated on social media platforms as Presidential hopefuls.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Media Aide, Mr Ikechukwu Okafor, Chidoka said he did not produce any poster nor did he authorize anyone or group to produce any on his behalf.

Chidoka who doubles as the Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, said “I did not directly or indirectly authorise anybody or group of persons to produce or circulate any posters for any campaign”.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!