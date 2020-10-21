2 feared dead as #EndSARS protest turns violent in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

NO less than two persons were feared dead on Wednesday when #EndSARS protesters in Enugu took to the streets against police brutality.

Eyewitness accounts along Nike lake road in the state capital narrated to vanguard that policemen from Nike lake police station fired bullets at the protesters and felled four persons.

The report later came that two of the victims died at a hospital where they were rushed to. It was also gathered that others sustained serious gunshot injuries.

State police public Relations Office, Daniel Ndukwe who could not pick Vanguard’s call was reported to have said that he was not aware of any violence in the state.

Police and army used armoured vehicles to fire gunshots that temporarily dispersed protesters who insisted on bringing out the policeman that killed the protesters.

The entire Nike lake road from penoks junction to Ibeagwa was blocked with burn fires and refuse bins emptied along the roads.

There was no thoroughfare along the entire Abakpa area, including Nike road and the popular T-junction that leads to Nsukka and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

Every billboard of politicians around the area was brought down, same as the bus stops that were destroyed and their solar-powered batteries carted away.

Parents rushed to schools to take their children from school but found it difficult on the routes to use play their vehicles.

Commuters travelling out if Enugu through the Nike lake gateway were stranded, while some cars were smashed.

In the same vain the protesters destroyed sections of the timber market that were made to barricade the market from multiple entrances.

All shops and economic activities in the area were grounded.

