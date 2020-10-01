14 Reasons Nigeria is still where it is today

By Nwafor Sunday
Though we are celebrating Nigeria at 60, the country has many issues militating against its growth and development.
Though one can say that the country has recorded some achievements over the years, but as a country that is celebrating its 60th anniversary, Nigeria is long overdue to be among top 3 best countries in the world, considering the natural endowment the country is blessed with.
Below are the reasons Nigeria is still where it is today
Bad governance/leadership
Bribery and Corruption
Insecurity: Terrorism, militancy, banditry, Kidnapping, thuggery, raping and armed robbery
Godfatherism
Tribalism/Ethnicity, Lopsided appointment/employment
Economic/Political marginalisation
Election rigging/vote buying
Talking without action
Desire to cheat your colleague, neighbor or brother
Poor education, health facilities
Rate of unemployment
Lackadaisical altitude of leaders/ masses
Intolerance
Sin