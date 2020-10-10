10 suspects arrested over invasion of ANLCA secretariat

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Ten persons have been arrested in connection with the invasion of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA headquarters, in Dubar road, Lagos, at the early hours of Monday.

The invaders, alleged to have been sponsored by one of the association’s zones, reportedly burnt valuable documents, destroyed the Close Circuit Television Camera installed in the secretariat and made away with about N4 million cash.

Policemen who were contacted stormed the scene and arrested ten persons while others managed to escape.

Recovered from the hoodlums were four AK47 rifles, two pistols and a bag containing charms.

When contacted, the association’s National Secretary, Alhaji Abdulazeez Mukaila, said the hoodlums stole N2 million cash meant for administrative expenses, from his drawer.

President of the association, Iju Nwabunike, who has expressed gratitude to God that none of his members were killed in the process, wondering what could have warranted the attack,

He said: “The attack and destruction are true but the timely intervention of the Nigeria Police restored normalcy.

“There were over 40 hoodlums who launched the attack. They were with guns, charms and other dangerous weapons but were overpowered by the superior intervention of the police.

“Some of my staff and members of NECOM who had reported for work as at the time of the attack ran for their lives. Fortunately, God spared their lives

“Before the arrival of police, they damaged some parts of the Secretariat and destroyed documents.

” I am in my office as I speak. The situation is under control. ANLCA under my watch will continue to be law-abiding and will not give room to miscreants or lawless people. I want to urge our members to stay away from trouble and shun any advise by misguided persons to foment trouble”.

Vanguard News

