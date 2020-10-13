10,000kg of plastic waste deposited for recycling in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

As Coca-Cola unveils Project Revive

By Chioma Obinna

In a bid to make to reduce challenges of packaging waste, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited has partnered with RecyclePoints, a waste recycling and social enterprise to actualize a corporate recycling programme even as it rewarded participants.

The programme implores the company’s associates to weekly drop-off the recyclables they recovered from their homes or neighbourhood at the designated point at the company’s official car park where its programme partner, RecyclePoints picks the recyclables up for onward processing.

Meanwhile, the programme which started with Coca-Cola associates has attracted keen observers within the Ikoyi community where the head office is located.

Street sweepers, facility cleaners, domestic help, and lots of other residents within Ikoyi axis quickly subscribed to participate and earn rewards following the recycling rewards programme facilitated by the RecyclePoints recycling model.

Already, over 75 registered subscribers have so far deposited over 10,000 kilograms of plastic bottles/cans.

Speaking during an official ceremony in Lagos the Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe said: As part of Coca-Cola’s efforts to support communities recover from the economic challenges posed by the pandemic, a post-COVID economic empowerment programme tagged “Project Revive” has been launched.

The Project Revive will support the economic recovery and empowerment of women and youths who have been most impacted by the pandemic.

They will be equipped with recyclables collection materials, training, and access to drop-off points or recycling banks where they can exchange their recyclables for cash or household supplies. We’re resolutely focused on how we can create value and contribute best to our collective recovery like never before.

“We have always remained committed to ensuring we achieve our environmental goals and this initiative is one of the many ways we aim to do so. We all have the collective responsibility of keeping our environment clean and Coca-Cola is committed to promoting a sustainable environment through its plastic recycling and recovery activities.”

Onyemelukwe further noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused hardship and economic loss to individuals and communities. Speaking on the recycling bank, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Aderonke Oduneye, said with the site, they are making sure that the collection and onward processing of the recycled materials is made seamless and easy.

“We’re very optimistic about the project as we’re working on making this a first of many.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: