Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum is saddened by the killing of security personnel made up of civilian JTF members ambushed on their way to Baga as security backup in reconstruction efforts.

Baga town was displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents 21 months ago, with most of the residents taking refuge in Monguno and Maiduguri.

Zulum, who sources said was unhurt in the attack on Friday had flown to the area to prepare for the return of residents displaced from Baga by the conflict.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement issued Saturday, said two convoys- one belonging to the governor and another for a committee on Baga reconstruction had safely plied the Maiduguri-Baga route previous days before the third convoy of security men was ambushed on Friday morning even after precautionary steps had been taken to ensure safe trips.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is saddened by this unfortunate carnage. He shares the grief of families of these 11 priceless heroes to whom Borno shall remain grateful. The governor prays for the repose of their souls and urges all stakeholders to remain committed to ongoing peacebuilding efforts.

“Zulum is of the opinion that we must continue to keep hope alive even in the face of tribulations and believe that with sustained efforts and prayers, Borno will eventually regain peace.

“The situation facing us is a tough one but we must choose between doing something which gives us some hope and doing nothing which will leave us more vulnerable to Boko Haram’s ultimate wish to takeover Borno and bring it under their sovereign brutal administration” the statement said.

Zulum attends Baga’s first juma’at prayers in nearly two years

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum while in Baga attended juma’at prayers held for the first time in nearly two years.

In the Governor’s convoy were the Senator representing Northern Borno, Abubakar Kyari, house of reps members representing Marte, Monguno, Nganzai, Mohammed Tahir Monguno and that of Mobbar, Kukawa, Guzamala, Abadam federal constituencies, Bukar Gana Kareto. Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, Chairman of Baga resettlement committee and the Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan were on the trip and some top government officials.

While taking tour of the construction work going on in Baga, Governor Zulum commended the resettlement committee for the quality and speed of work.

Zulum had on August 31, 2020, inaugurated a resettlement committee, which was mandated to commence immediate reconstruction and rehabilitation work in Baga.

