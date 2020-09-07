Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah – Gusau

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has inaugurated a seven-man committee to look into the reason why there are various factions in the state chapter of the party.

The committee has Alhaji Abdulahi Ja’o as the chairman while the committee has Barrister Bello Umar as the secretary while five are members of the committee.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard correspondent, the committee’s secretary, Barrister Bello Umar, said that the reason for constituting the committee was because of the various litigations by various factions of the party in the state.

“The national headquarters of the party has since given directives that all the litigations in various courts by warring factions must be withdrawn from the various courts for the party to forge ahead,” he said.

According to him, the chairman of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s faction, Alhaji Surajo Maikafako, is the only registered member of his faction out of the 140 members he claims to be his members are not registered members of the party.

“I want to make it very clear that Surajo is not recognised by the national headquartres of the party and he does not even represent Zamfara state chapter of the party”

Continuing, Barrister Umar explained that there are 160 people invited by the committee to appear before it on September 7th, 2020.

