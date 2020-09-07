Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Zamfara APC inaugurated committee to investigate warring factions

On 12:22 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Zamfara APC inaugurated committee to investigate warring factions

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah – Gusau

The state chapter of all Progressive Congress has inaugurated a seven-man committee to look into the reason why there are various factions in the state chapter of the party.

The committee has Alhaji Abdulahi  Ja’o as the chairman while the committee has Barrister  Bello  Umar as the secretary while five are members of the committee.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, the committee’s secretary, Barrister Bello Umar that the reason for constituting the committee was because of the various litigations by various factions of the party in the state.

READ ALSO: Election: APC will deepen development in Edo — Oshiomhole

“The national headquarters of the party has since given directives that all the litigations in various courts by warring factions must be withdrawn from the various courts for the party to forge ahead,” he said.

According to him, the chairman of Senator  Kabiru  Garba Marafa’s faction, Alhaji Surajo  Maikafako is the only registered member of his faction, saying that out of the 140 members he claims to be his members are not registered members of the party.

“I want to make it very clear that Maikatako is not recognized by the national headquarters of the party and he does not even represent Zamfara state chapter of the party”

Continuing, Barrister Umar explained that there are 160 people were invited by the committee to appear before it on September 7th, 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!