Youth drug abuse: Lagos Assembly tasks parents on vigilance

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to embark on an anti-drug campaign programme for all primary, secondary and tertiary schools as well as out of school students in the state.

The House also tasked all parents to be vigilant especially on the use of drugs by their wards.

While calling on the Governor to direct the Commissioners in the Ministries of Education, Information and Strategy, Youth and Social Development, the House also called on other relevant agencies to follow suit.

Moving the Motion Number 24, entitled; “A call on the Lagos State Government to embark on Anti-drug Corruption Campaign in Secondary Schools in the state,” a member representing Surulere 1, Mr. Desmond Elliot during plenary tasked the House to call on the Chairman, Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit to carry out strict enforcement against the sale of drugs around school premises and mandate the Committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to ensure that the relevant Agencies comply with the Resolution of the House.

According to him, students engage in the sales of drugs around school premises. Adding that parents indulge their wards on some vices that should not be allowed in society.

“House noted the increasing rate of drug abuse and alcohol consumption among students of secondary schools in the state, which is one of the problems affecting school-age teenagers.

“It was observed that such an experiment with drugs, alcohol, and tobacco times started from elementary schools and reach a peak in high schools where its adverse effect is remarkably high on the students.

“It was further observed that the unrestrained abuse of drugs, alcohol, tobacco and other prohibited drugs used by students hinder the achievements of their educational attainment and leverage to vices such as gangsterism, gang rape, and cultism”, he added.

“It is also concerned about the need to embark on sensitisation campaign programmes on the dangers of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco among the students and its harmful effects as schools are about to resume from forced closure occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic,” he said.

In his reaction, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa said, the way youths take to the drug is worrisome. Stressing that the House should look at the Child Rights Law and make necessary amendments.

“The school authority can go round to check the students. We cannot stop people who sell items around schools, but it is a good motion that will correct the attitude of our children in and out of schools.

“We should also be vigilant about what goes on around us. The parents should also be vigilant, they should know if their children start taking drugs.

“The parents should also be sanctioned once the children are caught. The gatemen are also culpable as they allow people to use the school premises at night. The government should also look into that and monitor the recruitment of security men in the schools,” he said.

Contributing, members took turn to appraise the motion. One of them, Bisi Yusuf representing Alimosho 1, said that drug abuse is multidimensional.

“There is decline in the marriage institution that leads to broken homes and this leads to frustration and the children get into drug abuse.

“We need to encourage our marriage institutions. We used to have religious teachers, who taught Christian Religious Studies and Islamic Religious Knowledge. Economic depression is also affecting the parents and this leads to drug abuse.

“The law enforcement agents also encourage drug abuse and they know all the joints. They need to be well trained on how to address the issue”, he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni representing Lagos Island 1, said that the prevalence of drug abuse in Lagos is above the national average and that it was revealed that 69 % of youths in the state are into drug abuse.

Also, Mr. Abiodun Tobun Epe 1, said, drug addiction is a disease and that once someone is addicted it will become difficult to stop. It starts from elementary schools and so, it must stop at that point.

“The task force must ensure that the sale of alcohol is cautioned. We should identify the black spots on our streets and attack these holistically. We must curb it as these youths would take over from us,” he said.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade representing Ikorodu 1, hinted that the entertainment industry especially the musicians who display drugs on their tables on music videos should be sanctioned.

