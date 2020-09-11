You’re the ‘real charlatan’, Prophet Isah replies Jay Israel

Kindly Share This Story:

Prophet Isah Gideon, Senior Pastor of Household of Mercy & Deliverance Ministries has blasted a South African cleric, Jay Israel over alleged blackmail.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Gideon described the South African Prophet clergy as a charlatan, looking for cheap popularity and clout.

Isah accused Israel of hiring two Nigerian men to blackmail his (Isah Gideon’s) spiritual father and Senior Pastor of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

Gideon described his message as a declaration of war against Jay Israel Snr., adding that should his spiritual father choose to forgive the impetus of creating fake and unfounded stories against his ministry, he, as a spiritual son who knows his father’s worth, would not.

Prophet Gideon promised to see to it that the two suspects of the blackmail scheme, who have since been arrested, serve their time in jail for crimes summing up to defamation of character and fraudulent blackmail. He ridiculed Jay Israel for sending other people to do his dirty work, and in the process, dragging unsuspecting families into the consequences of his actions.

Gideon, who has been popular on social media for touting the good works and philanthropy of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, faulted Jay Israel, for publicly defaming the ministry of numerous men of God, especially one who has been a pinnacle of hope in the COVID-19 lockdown season, making donations of food, shelter and other palliatives, worth billions of naira, to different communities, even outside the Christian community.

It would be recalled that an appreciation video from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s church staff went viral recently. The Man of God was touted to have made weekly allowances, accommodation and feeding available to his staff, in addition to their monthly salaries, during the COVID-19 lockdown season.

Vanguard

