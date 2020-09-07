You’re a bastard, Ibeyiome blasts Daddy Freeze, accuses him of insulting Oyedepo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Ifedayo Olarinde, aka, Daddy Freeze, has come under attack for allegedly insulting the founder and presiding Bishop of the Megachurch Faith Tabernacle, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Oyedepo had last week advised women on how to be submissive to the husbands, in order to protect their marriage.

In his words: “The only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife. Until it is in place, every other thing she tries to do will be out of place.

“A woman who refuses to submit to her husband is disobeying God. As a woman you might even be a minister of the gospel and your husband is not, the word of God still says to submit yourself to him. A submissive woman is precious in the sight of her husband. Ephesians 5:22”.

But in a riposte, Daddy Freeze, a Nigerian-Romanian broadcaster and radio talk show host, disagreed with Oyedepo, saying that ‘submission’ goes both ways. Citing bible quotations and verses, Daddy Freeze noted that submission is not reserved for women alone, rather both the husband and wife must submit to one another. He finally submitted that oyedepo’s advise can be likened to slavery than marriage.

In his words: “Dear Bishop Oyedepo, submission goes both ways. It’s not reserved for women alone, rather both the husband and wife MUST submit to one another.

◄ Ephesians 5:21 ►

New International Version

Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.

Now, let us always endeavor to quote scripture in context. We shouldn’t leave out the instruction given to the men, who must also be prepared to DIE for their wives like Christ died for the church, or is this because we live in a patriarchal and misogynistic society that we adopt one and leave out the other?

◄ Ephesians 5:25 ►

New Living Translation

For husbands, this means love your wives, just as Christ loved the church. He gave up his life for her.

Furthermore, men are instructed to love their wives as they love themselves, before they receive respect. If a man cheats on his wife, beats her or doesn’t take care of her financially, how can he disillusion himself into believing that he’d get submission and respect from her? 🤷‍♂️

◄ Ephesians 5:33 ►

New Living Translation

So again I say, each man must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.”

Irked by Daddy Freeze hypothetical submission, the Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, Monday, lambasted Daddy Freeze, calling him a bastard that has no respect for fathers.

Read his statement below:

“Insult me , I will take it but insulting Oyedepo, that bastard, tell him any day I hear him talk about Oyedepo… Do they know his father? Does Daddy Freeze have a father? Who is his father? That half-caste who was born by a Somalian.

“The day I will hear him insult Oyedepo again, I will deal with him. Oyedepo may not talk but I can’t be alive you insult my father. Who gave birth to him? If he has a father, let him show us his father’s picture. Somebody dey give birth to mischief. Does he look like a Nigerian? He is a Somalian.

“If I hear him insult my father again, Oyedepo may not talk but I can’t be alive, you insult my father. I curse the day he was born. Insult my father when I am alive, I cannot take it.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive you insult my father. I will tear you…I will tear you to pieces. I will be alive you insult my father and say heeeey.…I will tear you to pieces you bastard. People who have father, don’t insult fathers. He is insulting because he has no father. You can never insult a father if you have a father. He has no father. Tell him ooo, tell him, this is the last thing he will talk about Oyedepo again.

“He is a bastard, he is a bastard, does he have a father? Who is his father? Let him show his father’s picture, if he has a father. A man who cannot marry, he has no wife. He cannot manage his home and he is coming to talk on television. Is it not his wife that left him. A man who is a broadcaster, does he have a good job?

“You have been insulting my father and people are laughing. Anybody who insults my father again, I will just ….. Oyedepo may not talk but Me ooo I go just… I will never be alive to see somebody insult my father, you are not born, you are not born. I will kill you, I will tear you to pieces. Me I will arrest him.”

