You must not disappoint Nigerians, Aregbesola charges security agencies

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has charged security agencies under the supervision of his Ministry to be alive to their responsibilities, saying they cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians.

Aregbesola gave the charge on Tuesday at the second Quarterly Performance Peer Review Assessment of the Ministry and its Services held at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Airport Road, Abuja.

“Make no mistake about it – the public we serve are watching us and are doing their own assessment based on how our services have impacted them. The set up will mean nothing to them if our services disappoint them,” he said.

According to him, the primary aim of the Peer Review Assessment was to make it the springboard for the fulfilment of the Ministry’s mandate with a view to ensuring remarkable progress towards the success of President Muhammadu Buhari- led Administration.

He said “the Federal Fire Service (FFS) is to see itself as an Agency to avert and mitigate disasters, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is to provide security through complementing the efforts of other security agencies in the country. Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) is saddled with the responsibility of manning the nation’s borders, by making smooth the entry of genuine entrants and preventing the bad ones, while the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) he added, is to keep custody of offenders and return them to society as better persons, useful to themselves and their neighbours”.

The Minister said it is the extent to which the Services performed these responsibilities that the public will judge them.

“I am asking us, for this reason, to make our core mission the locus of performance assessment. This will refocus us and make our performance more poignant and tangible,” he reiterated.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah pledged the commitment of staff to ensuring the full implementation of the programmes, policies and projects of government in line with the mandate of the ministry.

