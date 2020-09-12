‘You can’t menstruate during pregnancy’

Kindly Share This Story:

An Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Abosede Lewu, says it is a fallacy for a woman to menstruate in pregnancy, rather what she experiences is bleeding.

Lewu, Team Lead at Girls Aide Initiative and Convener, Keep All Mothers Alive (KAMA) Project, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Awka.

“Women need to be aware that you can’t menstruate while pregnant. What you are experiencing is bleeding in pregnancy.

“When a woman is pregnant, she no longer menstruates or observes her period. But women who are pregnant can have other form of bleeding that may look like a period in early pregnancy or at first trimester.

“For example, there can be a small amount of bleeding when a fertilized egg implants in the uterus. This is called implantation bleeding. It usually happens around the same time a woman would normally get her period.

“Other things can also cause bleeding, like miscarriage, cervical polyps, infections, molar pregnancy, increase blood flow in the cervix or an ectopic pregnancy which is when the fertilized egg implants some where other than in the uterus.

“An ectopic pregnancy is even a medical emergency. As a doctor, I have seen too many women assuming it is menstruation, which is not in pregnancy,” she said.

Lewu said that any bleeding during pregnancy should be reviewed by a healthcare provider to rule out any possible life or pregnancy threatening cause.

“Any symptom in addition to the bleeding, please go and see a doctor immediately to identify the reason for the bleeding and address it.

“A proper medication is needed because majority of pregnant women do not have implantation bleeding and that is why any bleeding while pregnant must be reviewed by a doctor. You can’t assume it is implantation bleeding.

“If you think you may be pregnant and have pain or bleeding, see the doctor for observation and care,” Lewu said. (NAN)

