You can’t bar Oyo Gov from coming to Ekiti, Olujimi tells Fayose

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The leadership crisis rocking the Southwest caucus of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), assumed a dramatic dimension on Thursday, as the faction loyal to the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District in Ekiti State, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has adopted Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, as the party’s zonal leader.

This is also as Ekiti PDP leaders urged Makinde to ignore the alleged declaration of Oyo Governor a persona-non-grata in the state by former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

They described the declaration as an empty threat, coming from somebody who is struggling for relevance.

Fayose, who was angered by the comment of Makinde that the crisis bedevilling the Ekiti PDP over the conduct of the congresses, which had created a gulf between Fayose and Olujimi followers should be resolved amicably, had warned Oyo Governor to stay away from Ekiti.

The PDP Senator spoke in Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti, on Thursday, while distributing empowerment materials to her constituents as part of the dividends of democracy.

Materials distributed were: 480 deep freezers, 250 sewing machines, 220 motorcycles, carrier machines, solar panel, cash, 250 drying machines, 220 laptops, 6 carry -go tricycles, among others.

Responding to the comment made by former Governor Fayose at the occasion attended by party leaders, including the state factional chairman, Hon. Kehinde Odebunmi, Olujimi said the Oyo State Governor remains the indisputable leader of the southwest zone, who is free to visit Ekiti at will.

The highly elated Senator said: “I thank all of you for adopting governor Seyi Makinde as the leader of the party in the southwest. That was what we did when Governor Ayodele Fayose was the sole governor in the zone.

“Former Governor Fayose is a leader of the PDP and one of the many of the PDP leaders that we have in the southwest. He is not the only leader and former governors, there were many.

“So, governor Makinde was adopted, because he is a decent, understanding and knowledgeable person. The southwest NASS caucus had adopted him. I heard Fayose said the caretaker in the zone has not been allowed to function, why should he say that? Because he too had strangulated the caretaker committee we have in Ekiti.

“What has Makinde done? He said we should wait and resolve this crisis before conducting the congresses because no individual can run Ekiti and deliver.

“Let me say this, Governor Seyi Makinde is welcomed in Ekiti anytime. He should even come now so that we can celebrate him. Fayose’s comment was just an empty threat.

“We say unequivocally that Governor Seyi Makinde is the leader of the zone. Why should the party allow Fayose to conduct the congresses without following due process? We will resist a man who contributed to the failure of our party in Ekiti and the zone. We are resolute to rescue the party”.

Olujimi described as ill-timed, the recent increase in the pump price of petrol by the federal government due to deregulation, urging the government to reverse the action in the interest of the masses.

“The timing was very wrong. The government must do things with a human face. The timing was wrong and undesirable to the generality of the people.

“With the government not doing enough to cushion the effect of Covid 19 crisis and the looming economic recession on the masses, the future looks bleak for our nation”.

She assured that the National Assembly won’t cease to express opposition to the passage of any bill that is not in public interest to stabilise the nation and ensure good governance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: