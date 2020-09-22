Yemi Alafifuni set to release thought-provoking new single ‘Chains Fall’

Kindly Share This Story:

Acclaimed UK gospel singer, Yemi Alafifuni on November 6 released a new single titled “Chains Fall”.

The Nigerian born singer said his new song was inspired by the struggles of being tied down with constant shame and lack until he found a solution that works in the name of Jesus.

Combining acoustic pop and urban contemporary gospel, Yemi Alafifuni went the full length with this story of breakthrough.

Ever since becoming a Christian, Yemi has tried to live a godly life. Like most people, he has struggled with a life of rejection, low self-esteem and constant need to belong. He thought that he has to perform or act in a certain way to earn approval from people and God.

“The more I try to live up to my faith, the more I failed. The need to be accepted by anyone was great and so was the cares of life. With this came an unhealthy habit of self-centeredness, fear, loneliness, guilt, un-forgiveness, filth addiction and a lifestyle of debt.” Yemi said. The irony was he had the answer within him to break the chains all along, but never used it until now”.

The truth is every time Yemi fell short, God never left. He said; “God kept saying but I have given you victory over this. When I thought I was strong, I would fall again & again to the point where I gave up. Thought myself a hypocritical Christian. And yet He never left me!” God promised and held on until I received the fulness of that victory. He is still here to catch and help me today”.

He explains that this is the true inspiration behind this song, but it didn’t start as most songs do.

“On a winter weekday morning, I woke up longing to worship and to write a hook (usually a catchy part to a song) to complete an already written song called “Behold the Lamb”. A song that will be released in March 2021 by God’s Grace.

“On my way to work and at a bus stop, I began to hum a tune. Within minutes the hook (Every chain fall) was received – the perfect puzzle to the other song or so I thought. Then during music production, it became clear that the hook was a completely new song of its own. This was how the song ‘Chains Fall’ started.

He added that writing the rest of the song was challenging but he was inspired by a verse from the bible; Nahum 1:13. So now, I will break his yoke bar from upon you, and I will tear off your shackles.”

“I shared this bible verse, the story (above) and the written lyrics at the time with his producer. And in collaboration with other seasoned writers, they completed the song,” he said.

