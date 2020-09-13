Wrap up Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh peace treaty, Omare tells Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

Former national president, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, and activist, Mr. Eric Omare, has pleaded with the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to act expeditiously and conclude the peace process between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas of the state.

Omare, who spoke to reporters after participating in a novelty football match to promote peace between the two communities at Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja, enjoined the two communities to sustain the newborn peace.

“The final say is in the hands of the Delta state government with the support of the two communities, which is why I think that considering the fact that the problem is a boundary dispute, Governor Okowa should take advantage of the newfound understanding between the two communities to finally demarcate the boundary between them.”

“He should also seize the opportunity address some other related issues like provision of basic infrastructures for the two communities to bring lasting peace to the area.

“There is no alternative to peaceful co-existence irrespective of the level of provocation, Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities are one big family because of the age long inter marriages and relationship between the two communities and I, particularly, commend the youths of both communities, who took the initiative to form the Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh Peace Vanguard to preach peace between the two communities,” he added.

Chairmen of Udu and Warri South- West local government areas, Messrs. Jite Brown and Taiye Tuoyo, among other dignitaries participated in the novelty football match.

