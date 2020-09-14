Worsening crises: Police shut down Jigawa APC’s headquarters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

As leadership tussle worsening in Jigawa, a combined team of Policemen have cordoned-off the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Jigawa state chapter.

The incident occurred when residents of Dutse wake up to discover that men of the Nigerian police blocking all routes leading to the headquarters of the party stopping all passersby and motorists from passing through.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the embattled state APC acting chairman, Alhaji Habibu Sara was alleged to have fallen out of favours with the state governor that led to the announcement of his suspension by the party.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile suspended party chairman declared to newsmen that his suspension is null and void citing that the party constitution was not followed before the action was taken against him.

There were insinuations that the suspension of the APC acting chairman may not have been unconnected with politics of 2013 were he was alleged to be rooting for a particular candidate for the governorship elections.

He was also alleged to have been a snitch by revealing sensitive and top party strategies to those people he was accused of fronting for.

The state Public Relations Officer of the party, Alhaji Nasiru Jahun who confirmed the suspension of Alhaji Habibu Sara told Newsmen that the caucus and top party officials are currently holding meetings and would address the press later.

