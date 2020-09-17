WorldRemit celebrates 60 years of Nigerian independence, helping Nigerians in the UK save money

Kindly Share This Story:

In the run up to the 60th anniversary of Nigerian Independence on October 1st, WorldRemit, a leading digital payments platform, is offering a helping hand to the approximately 215,000 Nigerians living and working in the UK.

Collectively Nigerians send home £3.27 billion per year in remittances, which is more than any other nationality living in the UK2. As Nigerian children prepare to head back to school after the longest summer break on record, Nigeria faces a potential currency crisis in the wake of this year’s oil price crash and the world continues to wrestle with a global health emergency. The financial demands on Nigerian’s sending remittance money home from the UK are at an all-time high.

Anyone sending money home to Nigeria with WorldRemit this September, will enjoy a 2% discount and pay no WorldRemit fees on every transaction, putting more money in the pockets of those who need it most.

Furthermore, customers will stand a chance to win one of 240 prizes, including 60 iPhone 11 devices, 60 £60 Amazon shopping vouchers, and each winner will also get a £60 Jumia voucher for their recipient to put to good use back home in Nigeria3.

Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager, Nigeria at WorldRemit said: “Being able to send money home is a huge source of pride for Nigerians working in the UK, just as October’s Independence Day will be a huge source of pride for our nation. At such a difficult time for Nigerians both at home and abroad, I hope these prizes, together with a month of WorldRemit fee-free and discounted transfers will help to lighten the load for this hard-working community, and give us all a cause for celebration.

“For many more, the real prize will be knowing that money sent home reaches loved ones quickly, transparently, and with all of the safety afforded by a global leader in digital payments. It will also be a great relief to know that the app means you don’t need to venture out to the high-street at the moment.”

Customers using WorldRemit can send money home, with funds typically landing in the recipient’s bank account in a matter of minutes. Exchange rates are competitive, fees are low and fixed, and customers are kept updated by iPhone and Android notifications every step of the way.

