World Tourism Day: Prince Ned Nwoko calls on communities to showcase tourism potentials

On 11:55 amIn Newsby
The Chairman of Project Tourism Nigeria and the Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko has called on all the rural communities to showcase their monuments, festivals, cultural heritage and artifacts etc which will attract economic development in their localities.

He made this statement in Nigeria as the world mark “WORLD TOURISM DAY with the theme TOURISM AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT.”

The Billionaire Philanthropist singlehandedly built Mount Ned which is one of the most sort after tourism sites duly approved by Delta State Government.

