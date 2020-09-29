World Pharmacist Day: Join fight against quackery, fake drugs – C’River Govt tasks pharmacist

Kindly Share This Story:

Cross River State Commissioner for Health and Chairman of COVID-19 Response Taskforce, Dr Betta Edu on Saturday during health awareness walk to mark the 2020 World Pharmaceutical day charged Pharmacist to light up the research light on Covid-19 vaccines and drug development as the health sector efficiency revolves around Pharmacists. She challenged the Cross River State Chapter to take up the fight against fake drugs and quackery as the state moves to sanitize the system.

She said the pandemic has presented an opportunity for Pharmacists across the country to showcase themselves and what they got in stock. She noted pharmacists are transforming health through a variety of health services in Cross River communities, including advising on healthy living, COVID-19 prevention, vaccination to prevent disease, and ensuring that medicines are taken correctly, thereby managing diseases well and improving the quality of life.

Dr Edu called on the body to be wary of fake practitioners as they have populated the pharmaceutical industry. According to her the establishment of Cross River Pharmaceutical Company, was born out of Governor Ben Ayade administrations’ desire to ensure drugs are researched and produce here in Cross River State to support our health system, the idea is to save lives through the development of safe and effective essential medicines and vaccines. Pharmacist should key into the vision.

Commissioner encouraged more young persons to study pharmaceutical science to ensure that there are enough qualified and competent pharmacists to meet the growing needs of our societies.

The Cross River State Chairman of Pharmacists Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm. Ekpenyong Effiong said this year World Pharmacists Day with the theme “Transforming Global Health” is aim to show how pharmacists contribute to a world where everyone benefits from access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines and health technologies, as well as from pharmaceutical care services,”.

“On behalf of the Executive and members of PSN Cross River State Branch, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the support and encouragement the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu has given PSN Cross River State, especially during this health walk and awareness as part of the world Pharmacists Day celebrations in Cross River State.

According to Pharm. Effiong the PSN CRS is deeply grateful to the Cross River State Government for the innovative drive against quackery and its willingness to always partner with us to help improve Pharmaceutical service delivery and the health indices of the State.

His Excellency, Prof Ben Ayade is very passionate about the discovery and production of safe medicines and vaccines to combat Covid-19 pandemic in the country and has never for once hidden this desire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He concluded by saying that PSN Cross River State Chapter looks forward to further partnerships and robust engagements aimed at taking the state health system to enviable heights, while supporting the state to fight quackery to a standstill.

The event included sensitization at Bogobri and watt market, distribution of Hand sanitizers face mask and other COVID-19 Commodities.

