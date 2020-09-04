World Leukaemia Day: Donate blood to save lives of patients, Foundation begs Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria on Friday joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Leukaemia Day, more Nigerians have been urged to donate blood to meet the needs of patients, particularly, those suffering from Leukemia.

Every year, countries around the world on September 4th mark World Leukaemia Day to raise awareness on the over 437,000 people diagnosed with leukaemia annually.

According to experts, awareness for leukaemia is dangerously low and need everyone’s help in reaching people across the world so that everyone is able to spot leukaemia.

As part of activities to mark the day in Nigeria, Timilehin Leukemia Foundation organized a Walk from Textile Labour House along Acme Road Ikeja, through Agidingbi, Awolowo Way to the Alausa Secretariat and back to Acme Road to raise awareness on the need for more Nigerians to donate blood to save lives.

Speaking, the Founder of Timilehin Leukemia Foundation, Mrs Janet Modupe Oyedele, who also lost her only son on Christmas Day to Leukaemia identified persistent loss of blood as a major health challenge among Leukemia patients; hence the call for blood donation that would pave the way for easy blood replacement.

Oyedele during the global campaign which started by Leukemia Care in collaboration with patient groups across the globe to help raise awareness about leukaemia through messages on the placards displayed during the walk urged Nigeria to give priority to healthcare, and equip hospitals among others.

She said: “Leukemia, which is cancer of the blood, can affect anybody, whether rich, poor, young or old. In a country that has no world-class medical facilities, the effect of COVID-19 on leukaemia patients is enormous.”

READ ALSO: And keeper Ikeme retires after leukaemia battle

According to her, attention now is on COVID-19 with daily updates at the expense of other diseases like cancer, malaria, among others.

“As a result of this neglect, many leukaemia patients have died.

Oyedele further said: “A pint of blood costs about N20,000. A leukaemia patient needs four to five pints of blood in a day. So, how will that patient cope with as well as get needed chemotherapy.

“Also, when the leukaemia patients get the infection the chemotherapy treatment will stop. The Fellow will have to be taking blood and platelets.”

However, against this background, the founder of Timilehin Leukemia Foundation urged both urged governments to key into blood donation drive as a strategy to get blood banks full of needed blood.

Federal and state governments to key into blood donation drive as a strategy to get blood banks full of needed blood.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: