World Igbo Congress probes Enugu killings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has invited the general public, particularly those with useful information, to give an account of how the August 23 massacre of unarmed Igbo Youths in Emene-Enugu took place.

The group said that the material information it’s searching for include facts and figures, videos and other materials that will help them unearth those involved in the Enugu killings of unarmed Igbo youths in Emene.

Further to the probe, the WIC media action announced a joint conference meeting with Nigerian Christian Lives Matter and other media groups around the world on September 12, 2020.

“This is in furtherance of the activities of these organisations to address the state of insecurity in our land and the ongoing killing of Igbo Christian youths at the hands of armed herdsmen and Nigerian forces,” WIC said in a press release.

The group further revealed that the Igbo Congress Board Chairman, Prof Anthony Ejiofor will be addressing the World Media Council, on issues concerning incessant killings of Christian youths in Nigeria and measures put in place to bring the culprits to justice.

ALSO READ:

Other legal luminaries will also address the council.

WIC Public Relations Officer, Hon Basil Onwukwe said “It is our goal to make all Igbo part of the communication chain that will expose the atrocities in our homelands.

“I urge all to get involved on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram, so that we can bring them to justice.

“The deliberate killings of unarmed youths such as on Sunday morning the 23rd of August 2020 in their place of worship must stop in Nigeria.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: