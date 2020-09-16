World Identity Day: We’ll commence enrollment of IDPs soon — Pantami

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of efforts to fast-track enrolment of all Nigerians, the Federal government is to commence the capturing of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), stated this in a statement to announce the International Identity Day 2020.

While urging Nigerians to take the National Identity registration more serious, the Minister assured that the Ministry is developing the right policy environment to support enrolments for Digital IDs across the country, saying that the importance of a digital identity programme to the successful development of a digital economy cannot be overemphasized.

“We will start by capturing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria and will also support the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and other stakeholders to ensure that we make the process of obtaining Digital IDs swift and secure.

“One of the key objectives of Pillar #6 (Soft Infrastructure) of National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) is support for the accelerated implementation of a Digital Identity Programme.

“The importance of a digital identity programme to the successful development of a digital economy cannot be overstated. Digital Identity plays a critical part in the development of a digital economy is also called the fabric of the digital economy.”

While quoting the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Pantami said that: “Digital Identity and the digital economy are not only linked, but are also, reinforcing, as digital ID is the basis for digital economy platforms…Digital identification can be an important catalyst for various development initiatives in the continent, impacting on trade, governance, social protection, financial inclusion, domestic resource mobilization, as well as security and human rights.”

He urged Nigerians to support the development of the digital economy by embracing the use of digital identity.

“The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is committed to ensuring that Nigeria derives the benefits of a functional digital ID system and calls on all stakeholders to support this process. Nigerians are encouraged to visit NIMC accredited centres soon for their Digital IDs,” said the Minister.

Recall that the 16th of September every year has been declared as the International Identity Day.

And following the approval of the Federal Government, Nigeria also formally adopted the date as the National Identity Day.

According to the minister, this year’s edition of the National Identity Day will take place virtually on the same day (today) and will have the theme: Identity for Health, Sustainable Development and Growth.

